For the first time, the Special Operations Forces downed a Russian helicopter with a long-range drone. About said the press service of this branch of the military.

"We are changing the rules of the game: we are hunting now! For the first time, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down in midair by a deep strike drone of the SOF," the publication says.

The SOF noted that each mission requires creativity: from the technical characteristics of weapons to the planning and training of UAV pilots.

"This mission has left the enemy with a lot of questions, the answers to which only the Mi-8 crew members know, but will not tell," the post concludes.

The video shows that the helicopter was hit near the village of Kuteynikovo in the Rostov region in southern Russia. The village is located east of the Ukrainian Luhansk region, about 180 kilometers from the front line.

According to the SSU, the strike was carried out by a long-range FP-1 drone manufactured by the company Fire Point.

Kuteynykove – dark blue mark (Map: Deepstate)