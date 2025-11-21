Mindich wanted to buy half of the Flamingo manufacturing company – co-owner of the company

Denys Stilerman (Screenshot: Natalia Moseychuk's YouTube channel)

Businessman Timur Mindich, whose name appears in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's investigation into corruption in the energy sector, wanted to buy a stake in Fire Point, which, among other things, produces Flamingo missiles. This was announced at a press conference by the company's co-owner, designer Denys Shtilerman, the LIGA.net.

Ukrainian civic activist and volunteer Maria Berlinska asked him about his connection to Mindich. Stielerman replied: "We did not become successful because of Mindic, but Mindic came to us because we became successful."

He said that in March 2024, open exams were held by the Defense Forces in cooperation with the American Embassy. The task was to fly under the influence of electronic warfare and hit the target.

Stielerman noted that Fire Point was the only company to successfully pass these exams. After that, the company received a "flurry" of offers from businesses to become shareholders.

According to him, Mindich was among the people who wanted to become co-owners.

"The negotiations lasted quite a while. He showed a keen interest, but we turned him down in the end. That's all, we remained acquainted with him," the entrepreneur explained.

When asked about the share Mindich wanted to buy, he said it was 50%. Stielerman added that he had offered "little" money.

"We realized that we were worth much more after we were contracted," he emphasized, adding that the company understood that Mindich's offer was "uncompetitive."

REFERENCE Fire Company Point specializes in the production of long-range drones and cruise missiles capable of hitting targets deep inside Russia. Despite the ongoing anti-corruption investigation, Fire Point continues to expand its operations. The company recently announced the opening of a new plant in Denmark to produce components and solid rocket fuel.