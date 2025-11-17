Former US Secretary of State joins Fire Point advisory board, which is being investigated for possible price gouging and ties to Mindich

Mike Pompeo (Photo: PETER KLAUNZER / EPA)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompe has become a member of the advisory board of the leading Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, , which is suspected of price gouging, non-transparent procurement and possible ties to businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in a large-scale corruption scandal. This was reported by the Associated Press, which gained exclusive access to one of the company's plants.

According to Fire Point's management, on November 12, the company created an advisory board and included Pompeo in its membership.

"It is a great honor for us," said Iryna Terekh, Chief Technical Officer of Fire Point, during a speech at the plant.

She added that as Fire Point expands to become a major international company, it is committed to ensuring that the highest corporate standards are met.

The advisory board will also include three other experts.

"We are actively growing, and we need a wise advisory body to help us build the right processes," Terekh emphasized .

The Associated Press has gained access to the production site where FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles are assembled. The location of the facility is not disclosed for security reasons.

Journalists report that the factory saw missile bodies and components made of carbon fiber, a material that provides reduced radar visibility. According to Chief Designer Maksym, production is constantly being improved to increase the range and effectiveness of target destruction.

Fire Point produces some of its missiles through international initiatives. In particular, the Czech organization Arms for Ukraine financed several FP-5 missiles, raising $500,000 per unit in just two days.

The company has also become one of the key beneficiaries of the Danish financing model, under which foreign governments directly invest in Ukrainian defense companies.

Fire Point plans to double its production capacity and expand its line of weapons. The FP-5 cruise missile has already been used by Ukrainian forces in at least four operations, including strikes on the FSB base in Armyansk (occupied Crimea) and targets in Orel, Russia.

According to AP, Fire Point's annual revenue reaches about $1 billion.

BACKGROUND Fire Point became known after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The company specializes in the production of long-range drones and cruise missiles capable of hitting targets deep inside Russia. Despite the ongoing anti-corruption investigation, Fire Point continues to scale up its operations. Recently, the company announced the opening of a new plant in Denmark to produce components and solid rocket fuel.