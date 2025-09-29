Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian attack helicopter with FPV drone – videospecified
Pilots of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian M-28N helicopter with an FPV drone. This was reported to by the commander of the SBS Robert (Magyar) Brovdi and the press service of the brigade .
The military said that an enemy helicopter was shot down by an FPV drone near Kotlyarivka (probably Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region).
"The result is the work of intelligence and our people. Anyone who flies there "for a look around" should be prepared," the military warned.
BACKGROUNDThe Mi-28N is a Russian attack helicopter designed to destroy enemy armored vehicles and manpower, nicknamed the "Night Hunter" due to the deep integration of onboard equipment for effective operations in the dark. The cost of such a board is from $16 to $18 million.
- on September 25, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
- On the same day, the DIU reported that two Russian An-26 aircraft and coastal radar stations were destroyed in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
