Pilots of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian M-28N helicopter with an FPV drone. This was reported to by the commander of the SBS Robert (Magyar) Brovdi and the press service of the brigade .

The military said that an enemy helicopter was shot down by an FPV drone near Kotlyarivka (probably Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region).

"The result is the work of intelligence and our people. Anyone who flies there "for a look around" should be prepared," the military warned.

BACKGROUND The Mi-28N is a Russian attack helicopter designed to destroy enemy armored vehicles and manpower, nicknamed the "Night Hunter" due to the deep integration of onboard equipment for effective operations in the dark. The cost of such a board is from $16 to $18 million. The Mi-28N is a Russian attack helicopter designed to destroy enemy armored vehicles and manpower, nicknamed the "Night Hunter" due to the deep integration of onboard equipment for effective operations in the dark. The cost of such a board is from $16 to $18 million.