DIU Special Forces burn two Russian An-26 aircraft in Crimea – video
A special unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, the "Phantoms," destroyed two Russian aircraft and coastal radar stations in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The DIU showed video of the destruction.
During the raid on the peninsula, special forces burned two Russian An-26 transport planes, as well as destroyed the enemy's surface and coastal radar station MR-10M1 "Cape M1".
The losses of the Russian occupation army in Crimea caused by the DIU fighters are recorded in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for September 24, 2025.
"According to the updated information, one aircraft was added to the enemy's losses," reads the summary of the General Staff.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has already lost 427 aircraft.
- Also, on the morning of September 25, the Defense Forces shot down a Russian Su-34 that attacked Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft missiles (this destroyed aircraft is probably not yet included in the General Staff's report).
