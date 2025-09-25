A special unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, the "Phantoms," destroyed two Russian aircraft and coastal radar stations in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The DIU showed video of the destruction.

During the raid on the peninsula, special forces burned two Russian An-26 transport planes, as well as destroyed the enemy's surface and coastal radar station MR-10M1 "Cape M1".

The losses of the Russian occupation army in Crimea caused by the DIU fighters are recorded in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for September 24, 2025.

"According to the updated information, one aircraft was added to the enemy's losses," reads the summary of the General Staff.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has already lost 427 aircraft.

BACKGROUND The AN-26 is a Soviet multipurpose transport aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of 25 tons, a maximum speed of 540 km/h (cruise speed of 420 km/h), and a passenger capacity of 31/35 people. The maximum commercial load is 5000 kg, the flight range is 1900 km.