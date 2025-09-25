Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down Russian Su-34 that attacked Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft missiles
On September 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft. About report The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The plane was shot down at 04:00 on September 25 in the Zaporizhzhia sector. According to the military, it was carrying out attacks in Zaporizhzhia using guided bombs.
In particular, on the night of September 24 the enemy dropped FABs on Zaporizhzhia. In total, the Russians conducted two strikes. The Shevchenkivskyi district of the city was attacked, damaging one apartment building and three private houses.
Also on the night of September 23, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with six air bombs. One person was killed and wounded.
- on June 3, as a result of Operation Web Russia lost 41 aircraft, the General Staff reported.
- on June 7, the Ukrainian military downed a Russian Su-35 fighter jet on the Kursk direction.
Comments (0)