Defense forces hit Ryazan and Ilya refineries and attacked Russian soldiers – General Staff

A fire was reported at the Ryazan refinery in the area of oil refining units

Ryazan Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resources)

On the night of November 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery and a number of other facilities in Russia. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the repeated attack on the Ryazan refinery, a hit was recorded, and a fire broke out in the area of the secondary oil processing units, which locals used to complain. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The design capacity of the affected refinery is 17.1 million tons of oil per year, and it is one of the largest enterprises in Russia in this field. The refinery produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel, TS-1 jet fuel, liquefied gases and other refined products.

On average, the plant produces 840,000 aviation kerosene per year and is involved in supplying the air and space forces of the Russian occupiers' army.

A hit was also recorded on the concentration of Russian manpower in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The losses are currently being established.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Force Robert Brovdi (Magyar) reportedreported that on the night of November 19, drones of the 1st separate SSU Center attacked the Ilya Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai. The enterprise processes over 6 million tons of oil per year, is one of the largest employers in the Krasnodar region and has a significant impact on the region's economy.

On the night of November 20, the Ryazan Oil Refinery was also attacked by fighters of the 1st Separate Center of the Security Forces.