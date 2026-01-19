Russia will find it difficult to attack Ukraine from the sea until spring due to storm season

The Navy spokesman said that during the storm season, which lasts about six months, it is risky to launch air targets

Dmytro Pletenchuk (Photo: Facebook page)

Launching missiles from the sea is currently difficult for Russia due to the storm season in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by Navy spokesman Dmitry Pletenchuk during a telethon.

"Storms of three or four points have been going on for several days now, and there has been no use of sea carriers. Not because the ships can't go out – they can – but because no one usually takes the risk of launching in such seas," he said.

According to the Navy spokesman, the storm season at sea lasts from mid-fall to mid-spring. Therefore, such activities are limited for Russia during these six months, given that the Novorossiysk base of the ships has "not the best geographical location. Navigation is quite difficult there, especially during storms.

"As of now, as you can see, there are no combat units in Crimea," Pletenchuk said.

As for reconnaissance aircraft, they operate in the water area, but not to the extent that they would in better weather.