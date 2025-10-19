Russian attack injures 10 people in Dnipropetrovs'k region, burns apartments in high-rise buildings

Photo: Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, 10 people were injured in a Russian drone attack, reported Vladyslav Haivanenko, interim head of the regional administration (OVA).

"The enemy continued to terrorize the region. As a result of the UAV attack in Shakhtarska community of Synelnykivskyi district, 10 people were injured. One woman is in serious condition. Apartments in three high-rise buildings were burning. A private house in Mezhivska community also caught fire. Infrastructure was damaged in Mykolaivska," the official wrote.

Haivanenko also said that the Russians fired artillery and used drones in the Nikopol region – the district center and the Pokrovska community suffered, and the roof of a private house caught fire in the latter. Earlier, in the evening, a UAV hit the community, damaging a house, two cars and a power line.

According to the Vostok Air Command, four Russian UAVs were destroyed over the region.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote that in total, from the evening of October 18 and on the night of October 19, Russians used 62 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from different directions (about 40 were Shahed).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack – as of 8:30 a.m., 40 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones had been shot down or suppressed in the north and the east of Ukraine.

19 UAVs were recorded in seven locations.

"The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" the military emphasized.

At the same time, on October 18, the occupants killed two residents of Donetsk region in Starorayske and Kostyantynivka, and three more people were injured, wrote Vadym Filashkin, head of the OVA.