Russian captain who held over 350 Chernihiv residents hostage sentenced to 12 years
The court found Russian officer Semen Solovov guilty of war crimes and sentenced him in absentia to 12 years imprisonment. He held over 350 civilians hostage during the occupation of Chernihiv Oblast. This was reported by... reports Security Service of Ukraine.
According to the case materials, in March 2022, the unit of 37-year-old Captain Solovov participated in the seizure of the village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region.
On his orders, 369 local residents, including 69 minors, were locked in the basement of the school, where the occupiers had set up a command post.
Russian military forces used civilians as a "human shield" from shelling by the Defense Forces.
The hostages spent almost a month in a small room without light, ventilation, sufficient water, or food. Due to the inability to receive timely medical care, 10 elderly people died in the basement.
It is reported that Solovov forbade the removal of the deceased from the basement, so the bodies remained in the room with the people for a long time.
The court found Solovov guilty of committing war crimes, committed in pre-arranged conspiracy by a group of persons, and sentenced him in absentia to 12 years imprisonment.
- Law enforcement agencies in Ukraine continue to identify Russian military personnel involved in committing crimes on the territory of Ukraine and to announce suspicions against them.
- Yes, June 24th it was reportedInvestigators of the National Police have identified and notified three guards of a torture chamber in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, of suspicion of committing war crimes.
- On the same day, the SBU announced The identities of three Russian soldiers involved in the murders of civilians during the temporary occupation of part of the Kyiv region have been established. They have been charged in absentia.
- On July 1, the SBU announced an in absentia suspicion against the commander of a separate Russian long-range aviation regiment, who ordered his subordinates to shell the energy infrastructure and residential buildings of Ukrainian cities with Kinzhal missiles.
