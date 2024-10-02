Russian drone attack on Odesa port infrastructure injures two, including Turkish citizen – photos

The port infrastructure of the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast became the target of the Russian troops this morning, leaving truck drivers injured

Consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast (Photo: Oleh Kiper/Telegram)

Russian forces attacked the port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with strike drones early on Wednesday, injuring two men, one of whom is a Turkish citizen, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper.

The Russians targeted the port and border infrastructure in the Izmail district.

Two truck drivers were injured, one of whom is a Turkish citizen. The injured are currently in the hospital in moderate condition. A fire broke out as a result of the strike but was swiftly extinguished.

Photo: Oleg Kiper/Telegram

Photo: Oleg Kiper/Telegram

Overnight on September 27, 2024, in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast, a missile attack resulted in a fire and partial destruction of a recreational base.