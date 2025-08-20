Russian drones strike port infrastructure in Odesa region – photos, videos

One person was injured in the attack, and fires broke out

Consequences of the attack on the Izmailovsky district (Photo: State Emergency Service)

On the night of August 20, Russia attacked the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast with Shahed-type drones; there were hits. This was reported by... reports Izmail District State Administration.

The attack damaged the port infrastructure and caused fires at the site.

Oleh Kyper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration specified clarified specified/clarified, resulting in damage to infrastructure and production facilities.

A man was injured and is receiving medical attention.

How reported / announced / notified / informed / said According to the State Emergency Service, a large fire broke out at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility after the strikes.

Sixteen fire trucks and other special equipment, a fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia, and a local fire team of 54 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire.