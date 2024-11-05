Russian forces execute six Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk area

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the executions, and the ombudsman has notified the ICRC and the UN

Russian soldiers (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

Russian occupiers executed six captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk area, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

The first incident occurred on October 23 during an enemy offensive near Selydove. Russian forces took three Ukrainian soldiers prisoner and later executed them. The prisoners were unarmed.

On November 1, Russian forces stormed Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Pokrovsk area and shot three more POWs with automatic weapons.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that Russia's actions violate the Geneva Conventions and constitute an international crime. Law enforcement has initiated a war crimes investigation into the deaths of these POWs.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, reacted to the executions, stating that he had already informed the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.

"All prisoners were unarmed. This must be documented by international organizations! There will be accountability for everything!" he wrote.