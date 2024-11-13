Russian forces in Ukrainian uniforms attempt defense breach near Kupiansk

Occupiers used 15 vehicles in a failed assault, says Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian military (Illustrative photo by General Staff)

On Monday, November 13, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses in the Kupiansk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Starting at 2:30 PM local time, Russian assault groups launched four waves of attacks on Ukrainian positions, employing approximately 15 vehicles, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, and a UR-77 mine-clearing system.

The General Staff noted that some Russian soldiers were disguised in Ukrainian Armed Forces uniforms. This violates the laws and rules of warfare and constitutes a war crime.

Ukrainian defenders successfully halted the assault, destroying all enemy vehicles and inflicting significant personnel losses.