Russian Kazan airport halts operations due to threat of drone attack

Kazan Airport (Photo: Russian media)

Kazan Airport in Russia's Tatarstan has temporarily suspended flights due to security concerns, according to the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsiya.

The restrictions were implemented to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft flights, the Russian state agency announced.

Flights from Istanbul, Almaty, and Tomsk that were headed to Kazan Airport have been rerouted to Samara.

The Russian news outlet Ura, citing passengers, reported that the "Carpet" plan has been activated at the airport. Meanwhile, the Russian Telegram channel Baza claims that the restrictions at Kazan Airport were imposed due to the threat of drone attacks.

Reference The "Carpet" plan in Russian aviation refers to a closed sky regime, requiring the immediate landing or departure from the affected zone of all aircraft in the air, with some exceptions. The "Carpet" plan in Russian aviation refers to a closed sky regime, requiring the immediate landing or departure from the affected zone of all aircraft in the air, with some exceptions.

On November 10, Russian authorities reported an attack and the alleged downing of drones in Moscow Oblast. Russian sources indicated that the "Carpet" plan was activated in two airports near the capital.

On December 21, following a drone attack on Kazan, flight restrictions were imposed at two airports in the region.