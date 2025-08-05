Russian officer who ordered the shelling of Kherson with Grad missiles sentenced to life imprisonment

Lieutenant Colonel of the occupation army Dmytro Zharkikh was sentenced in absentia

Dmitry Zharkikh, commander of an artillery regiment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's coastal defense, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for ordering the shelling of Kherson with Grad multiple launch rocket systems. This was reported... reports Security Service of Ukraine.

The court found Zharkikh guilty of committing war crimes that caused the death of people, in pre-arranged conspiracy with a group of people.

The case concerns December 2022, when the Russian army shelled the center of Kherson, resulting in the death of at least 13 civilians and injuries to more than 60 others of varying severity.

Residential buildings, a hospital, and other social facilities in the city were caught in enemy fire.

As established by the pre-trial investigation conducted by the SBU, the massive strike was carried out on the orders of Zharkikh from the left bank of Kherson region.

The convicted person also involved in other massive shelling of Kherson, in particular in May 2023, as a result of which more than 20 people were killed and more than 50 were injured.

The verdict was announced in absentia.