In seven months, Russians killed and wounded more people in Kherson with bombs and UAVs than in the entire year of 2024

Since November 2022, 3189 people have been injured in the regional center due to Russian shelling, 441 have died

As of the second half of July, the Russian occupiers, using aerial bombs (KABs) )and drones, have injured and killed more people in Kherson than in the entire year of 2024. This is evidenced by the data provided by the city military administration (MVA) in response to a request from LIGA.net.

The MVA provided statistics from rescue services, law enforcement, medical professionals, and military authorities.

According to the data, the first victims and casualties from the use of drone strikes were recorded in the city in 2024:

→ 38 people were injured by aerial bombs and 512 by drones;

→ there were no deaths from KABs , 34 people became victims of drones.

From January 1 to July 21, 2025, the MVA provides the following statistics:

→ 57 people were injured by aerial bombs and 682 by drones;

→ victims – 5 and 42 people respectively.

Data on injuries and deaths from bombs and UAVs have been included in the statistics since 2024; before that, injuries and deaths due to occupation shelling were recorded only in the "other" category.

The statistics for this category are as follows:

→ From November 20 (Kherson was liberated on the 11th) to December 31, 2022, there were 136 injured and 60 dead;

→ in 2023, 813 wounded and 162 casualties;

→ in 2024, 616 injured and 89 killed;

→ from the beginning of 2025 to July 21 – 335 wounded and 49 killed.

In total, according to these data, since November 2022, 3189 people have been injured in Kherson, 441 have died.