Ukrainian defenders eliminate occupants who killed a one-year-old child in Kherson region – General Staff

The military identified the location of the invaders and attacked them with FPV drones, the command said

A photo of the aftermath of the attack on Pravdyne village on July 9 (Photo: Telegram of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin)

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian drone operators involved in the death of a one-year-old child in the village of Pravdyne in Kherson region on July 9. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian soldiers took revenge on the Russian barbarians who killed a one-year-old child in Kherson region... At this time, there is reason to believe that the operators of enemy attack drones involved in the death of the child have been destroyed," the military said.

The defenders established that the Russians launched the Molniya drone for the attack from the temporarily occupied town of Hola Prystan, and the military also identified the location of the invaders' crew in a five-story non-residential building.

Defense Forces operators sent five FPV drones to the relevant floor in four steps – and after the strikes, there were no more launches of Russian drones from this building, the General Staff noted.

Hola Prystan is a city on the Dnipro River occupied in 2022. Pravdyne is a village near the administrative border with Mykolaiv region, northwest of the city. The distance between the settlements is about 32 kilometers (the range of the Molniya is 40 km).

Map: Deepstate (Pravdyno – white mark, circled in red)