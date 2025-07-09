Russia killed a one-year-old child with a drone in Kherson region
On July 9, Russian occupiers attacked the village of Pravdine in Kherson Oblast. A one-year-and-two-month-old boy was killed in the attack. reported Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
"These children's toys, scattered by the blast wave, belonged to Dmytro, who was only one year and two months old. Today, Russia killed him – ruthlessly and purposefully," Prokudin wrote.
The Russians struck a private house where the child was staying with her great-grandmother.
- On April 4th, the Russians struck near a playground. in the center of a residential area of Kryvyi Rih – 18 people died, including nine children.
- At the UN, regarding the attack on Kryvyi Rih called the most massive child killing since the beginning of the full-scale war.