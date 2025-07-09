Russia killed a one-year-old child with a drone in Kherson region

On July 9, the Russians struck a private house in Kherson Oblast with a drone, where a baby was staying

Consequences of the attack (Photo: t.me/olexandrprokudin)

On July 9, Russian occupiers attacked the village of Pravdine in Kherson Oblast. A one-year-and-two-month-old boy was killed in the attack. reported Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"These children's toys, scattered by the blast wave, belonged to Dmytro, who was only one year and two months old. Today, Russia killed him – ruthlessly and purposefully," Prokudin wrote.

The Russians struck a private house where the child was staying with her great-grandmother.