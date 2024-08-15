Russian POWs in Kursk Oblast. Ukraine's intel chief: Testimony and procedures first, then exchange

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

During the operation in the Kursk Oblast, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) special forces captured 102 Russians, including officers and members of the Akhmat unit.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk reported that before negotiations with Russia can begin regarding their exchange, the prisoners will first provide testimony and go through the necessary procedures.

During fierce battles in the Kursk Oblast, special forces of the SBU's Center for Special Operations "A" captured 102 Russian military personnel, including members of the Akhmat unit, he said.

"We are already thinking about how to make the most effective use of this to bring our defenders home," Malyuk noted.

He also reported that SBU military counterintelligence and investigators are currently working with the Russian prisoners, in particular, to document war crimes committed by them in Ukraine.

Malyuk said that only after the prisoners provide comprehensive testimony and the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) and the SBU complete all legally required procedures, will Ukraine be able to conduct negotiations with Russia on their exchange.

See also: SBU special forces capture record 102 Russians in Kursk Oblast at once – photo