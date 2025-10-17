Russian student receives suspended sentence in Finland for smuggling sanctioned goods to Russia

Man pleads guilty and cooperates with the investigation after exporting EUR 140,000 worth of dual-use goods to Russia

In Finland, a 20-year-old Russian student was sentenced to a suspended sentence for a serious violation of sanctions legislation, reports public broadcaster Yle.

Earlier, the man admitted that he had purchased dual-use goods (i.e., those that could be used for military purposes) and, together with two other people, transported them to Russia.

The convict said that drones, laptops, computer processors, smartphones and laser rangefinders were smuggled across the Russian-Finnish border. The total value of the goods amounted to almost 140,000 euros.

Export of dual-use goods to Russia is prohibited by sanctions.

The man was sentenced to one year and two months of suspended sentence - the mitigation of the sentence was influenced by the fact that he assisted the investigation and pleaded guilty.

In addition, the state will confiscate the processors, drone and 740 euros obtained through criminal activity found in his possession.

The convict and two other students of Kainuu Vocational College were detained in April during a large-scale police operation.