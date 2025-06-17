Russian trade mission in Sweden attacked by drone with paint

The embassy said that the Swedish authorities allegedly do not comply with international law

The Russian Embassy in Sweden (Photo: facebook.com/RusEmbassySweden)

Russia's trade mission in Sweden has complained about a drone attack. This was reported by the Russian Embassy in Sweden.

The Russians said that on the night of June 17, an unknown drone allegedly flew into the territory of the diplomatic mission and dropped a package of paint on the ground in front of the main entrance to the trade mission.

"This attack continued a series of similar recent attacks on the Russian mission in Sweden, jeopardizing the safety of mission personnel and damaging its property," the statement said .

The Embassy, referring to Article Two of the Russian-Swedish bilateral agreement on the rights and obligations of the Trade Mission, stated that the organization is part of the Russian diplomatic mission in Sweden. And its territories and premises are subject to the immunities and privileges of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including the clause that the host country must ensure the protection and inviolability of foreign missions.

The Russian Embassy accused the Swedish authorities of "failing to fulfill the obligations of international law" and demanded to remedy the situation.