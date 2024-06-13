Russians already feeling blows of Western weapons on their territory, Ukraine's spymaster says

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence noted that Vladimir Putin does not have so-called "red lines".

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

The Russians are already feeling the blows of Western weapons on their territory, and it is too late for them to prepare for them, said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the permission to strike Russia with Western weapons will definitely ease the situation at the front, but: "No less, no more."

The spy chief noted that the Russians are already feeling the blows of Western weapons on their territory, and it is too late for them to prepare for them: "As they say: it is too late to drink Borjomi."

On June 1, Ukraine destroyed and damaged Russian S-300/S-400 complexes on the territory of the Russian Federation using Western artillery installations, Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin confirmed on June 9.

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially reported on other strikes against Russia.

Budanov also denied the alleged presence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "red lines".

"Do they [Putin's red lines] exist at all? No. If they exist, where are they? Over the years, they have said so many times: they have definitely already been crossed... I think so [this is all a game for the public]," he said.

Against the background of the intensified Russian offensive, more and more countries are canceling bans on striking with their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

US President Biden noted that Washington did not allow Ukraine to strike deeper than about 322 kilometers with the weapons they provided, into Moscow or the Kremlin.

The White House does not rule out that in the future it may expand the permission to use weapons for Ukraine, but this will depend on the situation on the battlefield.