The servers of Russian propagandists who organize information campaigns are located in Bratislava

Illustrative photo: Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration

Russian propaganda resources that publish confidential information about Ukrainian military personnel and their families, as well as Ukrainian and international activists, are located on Slovak servers. This was reported... it is said / it's said / it's being said / it's being talked about / it's being discussed / it's being mentioned / it's being referred to / it's being talked of / it's being spoken of / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about / it's being talked about in the investigation by the Jan Kucjak Investigative Journalism Center (Slovakia).

According to the Center, Russians have created several websites where they post the personal data of Ukrainians and pro-Ukrainian activists. In particular, Russian resources provide addresses, phone numbers, places of work, and other information.

Users of propaganda websites use this information for online harassment. The victims of the campaign include Ukrainian defenders and their family members, relatives of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, public figures and politicians from Ukraine and other European countries who oppose Russian aggression.

Investigators have established that websites and one of the Kremlin's main disinformation channels, Newsfront, operate using servers of companies in the group branded StormWall. The company is owned by Russians but is based in Bratislava.