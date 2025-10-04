Russians attack a train at the Shostka train station. About 30 passengers were injured – photos

Ukrzaliznytsia (Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia)

on October 4, Russian troops attacked the railway station in Shostka community in Sumy region and the Shostka-Kyiv train. About 30 people were injured in the attack, according to the head of the Sumy regional military administration Oleg Grigorov and "Public".

According to Grigorov, passengers were injured in the shelling. Rescuers, medics and all emergency services are working at the scene.

"An operational headquarters is being deployed. People are being provided with the necessary assistance and the rescue operation is underway. The scale of the destruction and the number of victims are being clarified," added the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The acting head of the Shostka district military administration, Oksana Tarasyuk, told Suspilne that about 30 people were injured in the Russian attack on the train in Shostka.

The wounded were taken to the hospital, their number is being clarified.

She added that the attack continues, and the railroad car is also on fire. Later, the Russian Federation struck again, and there were no casualties after this attack.