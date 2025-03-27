Russians attack Poltava with drones – strikes hit industrial zone, power outages reported

Regional governor says power supply is gradually being restored

Shahed drone (Illustrative photo by A. Gusev / Pacific Press)

Russians launched a drone attack on the Poltava community, regional governor Volodymyr Kohut reported.

According to the latest information, a strike hit the city's industrial zone. There were no reports of casualties.

Kohut stated that power supply is gradually being restored.

Earlier, Suspilne reported power outages in several districts of Poltava.