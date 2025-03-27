Russians attack Poltava with drones – strikes hit industrial zone, power outages reported
Russians launched a drone attack on the Poltava community, regional governor Volodymyr Kohut reported.
According to the latest information, a strike hit the city's industrial zone. There were no reports of casualties.
Kohut stated that power supply is gradually being restored.
Earlier, Suspilne reported power outages in several districts of Poltava.
- On the evening of March 27, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and its district with drones, injuring one person and causing fires and destruction.
- A 19-year-old man was wounded. Fires broke out at an infrastructure facility and several summer houses.