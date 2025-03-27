Russia refuses to discuss halting strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – OP

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva says Ukraine insisted that civilian infrastructure be included in the partial ceasefire agreement

Ihor Zhovkva (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

During negotiations in Saudi Arabia, the Russian delegation refused to discuss a ceasefire on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, claiming it did not have the mandate to do so, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva said in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, Ukraine insisted that civilian infrastructure also be included in the partial ceasefire agreement.

"We specifically raised the issue of civilian infrastructure—residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, and so on. What did Russia do? During the negotiations, as we understand from U.S. sources, they outright refused to discuss civilian infrastructure, telling the American delegation they did not have a mandate to address this issue," Zhovkva stated.

Regarding energy infrastructure, he noted that on March 25, the Russians published their own list of facilities, which was significantly smaller and more limited than Ukraine's.

"The American side did not approve this list because, just like the so-called ceasefire conditions in the Black Sea, it was only published in Russian. It is not on the White House or U.S. State Department websites. It's just a list compiled by the Russians based on their own preferences," Zhovkva said.