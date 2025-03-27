Zelenskyy: Technical teams yet to determine how to monitor partial ceasefire

The President believes the agreement should have covered all civilian infrastructure, not just energy facilities

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

Technical teams have not yet determined how to monitor the partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Eurovision News in an interview.

"I think monitoring this [partial ceasefire] is a complex issue. So far, technical teams have not determined how it will be done," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he noted that on the night of March 26, Russia did not launch attacks specifically on energy infrastructure.

"There were attacks on other civilian infrastructure. Of course, it's a tragedy that the Russians still attacked, with more than a hundred drones. But we must be honest. And so, there were no strikes on energy facilities last night. And Ukraine did not respond against energy infrastructure either," the president said.

Zelenskyy stated that no one trusts the Russians, so he is unsure whether the absence of strikes on energy facilities that night was a coincidence.

"That's why the agreement should have covered all civilian infrastructure from the start. That would be easier to monitor. But we will see what happens next. Of course, it is important who monitors and who takes responsibility. We are waiting for the U.S. to address this," he said.

On March 23, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and the U.S. on a partial ceasefire took place in Saudi Arabia. Initial reports indicated that the talks focused on strikes against energy facilities, but it was later revealed that the discussion also included a maritime ceasefire.

Zelenskyy commented on the negotiations, saying Ukraine was constructive and that the talks were quite productive.

On March 26, the Office of the President of Ukraine stated that during the meetings in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed on a ceasefire concerning energy facilities and the Black Sea, which took effect upon the publication of their joint statement.