Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead and wounded, a store caught fire – photos

State Emergency Service reports casualties and injuries due to Russian attacks in Marhanets and Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region

On Saturday, November 1, Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing deaths and injuries, said state Emergency Service.

According to her, a man was killed in Marhanets, another man and a woman were injured; a fire broke out in a building in Nikopol due to an FPV drone attack, and firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 80 square meters.

"In the evening, Russians attacked Samarivsky district: a store caught fire, and firefighters are extinguishing the fire. There are also dead and injured as a result of this attack," the post reads.

At the same time, drone attacks damaged infrastructure in Shakhtarske and Petropavlivka communities in Synelnykove district.

UPDATED at 8:20 p.m. "According to current information, eight people have been injured in the Samarivsky district as a result of an enemy attack. All have been hospitalized. Half are in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition," wrote Vladyslav Hayvanenko, acting head of the regional administration.

UPDATED at 8:43 p.m. One person died in the Samarivsky district, a store was destroyed, and seven residential buildings were damaged. Information continues to be clarified, wrote Hayvanenko.

Meanwhile, part of Sumy and the district was cut off from electricity due to Russian strikes, and specialists are working to restore power, reported Oleg Hryhorov, head of the regional administration.

Earlier, he wrote about the death of a 57-year-old man due to a Russian drone attack in the border community of Myropilska; a 33-year-old resident of the Sumy community was also wounded when Russian drones attacking power facilities were shot down.

The occupants also attacked civilian transport in the region again: a 29-year-old man was injured in Seredyna-Budska when a UAV hit his car, and a Russian drone hit a minibus in Mykolaivska village community.

"Only the driver was inside – he managed to leave the vehicle before it was hit. The impact caused the minibus to catch fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. The carrier is suspending its traffic in the direction of this Mykolaiv community for the time being," wrote Grigorov.

He noted that this community has been in the mandatory evacuation zone for almost six months: "Some people have left, but some have returned despite constant threats."

