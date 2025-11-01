Russians hit Mykolaiv with Iskander cluster missiles: one killed and 15 wounded
The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration)

On the morning of Saturday, November 1, Russians launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv, causing casualties. This was reported to by the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim.

According to him, at about 07:20, the occupiers struck Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile (previously an "Iskander-M" with a cluster warhead).

One person died as a result of the Russian attack. There are also 15 wounded (of varying severity). Among the injured is a child, doctors assess his condition as moderate.

A gas station and cars were also damaged.

  • On October 16, for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russians attacked Mykolaiv with guided aerial bombs. There were no casualties.