Russians hit Mykolaiv with Iskander cluster missiles: one killed and 15 wounded

At about 07:20 on Saturday, the occupiers struck Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration)

On the morning of Saturday, November 1, Russians launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv, causing casualties. This was reported to by the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim.

According to him, at about 07:20, the occupiers struck Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile (previously an "Iskander-M" with a cluster warhead).

One person died as a result of the Russian attack. There are also 15 wounded (of varying severity). Among the injured is a child, doctors assess his condition as moderate.

A gas station and cars were also damaged.