Russians claim attack on oil refinery in Yaroslavl and arrival at high-rise building in Tver - video

Long-range drones have arrived in Russia again, with consequences in several regions

Consequences in Tver (Photo: Telegram / pul69)

On the night of December 12, Russia was again attacked by drones, in particular, drones struck Yaroslavl and Tver. This was reported by local authorities and the Russian resource ASTRA.

Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Evraev wrote about the threat of drones and said that there could be "fragments" of UAVs in the region.

At the same time, ASTRA, citing local residents, writes that drones attacked the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery.

Interim Governor of the Tver Region Vitaly Korolev announces that the UAV debris fell as a result of "repelling an attack on a residential building," injuring six adults and one child. People are evacuated from the house.

The Russian Defense Ministry counted 90 drones allegedly shot down or intercepted overnight. Most of them (63) were over the Bryansk region. Russians counted eight drones over Yaroslavl region, three over Tver region. There were also four drones over the Moscow region.