Russians execute three POWs near Neskuchne

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported another Russian war crime—an alleged execution of three Ukrainian prisoners of war, based on information released by the OSINT community DeepState.

The incident occurred on January 3 near the village of Neskuchne in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast. (The settlement was liberated by Ukrainian forces in June 2023 – Ed.)

According to DeepState, Russian forces launched an assault on positions held by the 141st Separate Infantry Brigade. After capturing three soldiers, they tied their hands, led them to the front of the position, and executed them with shots to the back of the head.

Lubinets announced that he would immediately contact the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations.

"These organizations must condemn this crime and pressure the Russian side to stop such acts," he stated.

Updated at 5:50 PM Kyiv time. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that an investigation has been launched into the execution of two POWs by Russian forces.

According to investigators, on January 3, during an assault on Ukrainian positions near the village of Vremivka, Russian forces captured two Ukrainian servicemen. The prisoners were forced out of a dugout at gunpoint and executed point-blank with shots to the head. To ensure their deaths, the occupiers fired additional rounds.

