Russians kill two, wound six in Donetsk region

The head of the OVA once again urged people to evacuate

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

At least two people were killed and six wounded in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling. About this reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional administration (OVA).

According to him, the occupiers attacked four cities in Donetsk region:

→ in Pokrovsk, Russians killed a 50-year-old man and injured another;

→ a 65-year-old man was killed in Myrnohrad, in both cases the invaders attacked civilians with FPV drones;

→ occupants shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery – four people were seriously wounded, four private houses, two multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged;

→ Russians shelled Druzhkivka twice, wounding one person and damaging 39 private houses, a power line and a gas pipeline.

"There have been no safe places in Donetsk region for a long time! Be responsible! Evacuate in a timely manner!" the head of the OVA emphasized.