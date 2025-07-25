Russians strike a medical facility in Kharkiv with a KAB: one dead and one injured

Russians strike a medical facility in Kharkiv with a KAB: one dead and one injuredsupplemented
On the afternoon of Friday, July 25, Russians attacked a medical facility in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. This was reported to by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.
According to him, a medical facility in the Industrial district came under attack. A private house was also damaged.
"Next door is another room for treating people. The consequences are being clarified," Terekhov wrote.
He clarified that six victims are currently known.
Later, the mayor of the city reported one death due to the Russian attack.
- Russians are shelling Kharkiv and the region every day. on July 24, the occupiers hit the center of Kharkiv with two air bombs. Four dozen people were injured.
- Late in the evening of July 23, an entire family was killed as a result of a Russian air strike on Izium district of Kharkiv region.
