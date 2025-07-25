Russians strike a medical facility in Kharkiv with a KAB: one dead and one injured

Ihor Terekhov (Photo: Kharkiv City Council)

On the afternoon of Friday, July 25, Russians attacked a medical facility in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. This was reported to by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

According to him, a medical facility in the Industrial district came under attack. A private house was also damaged.

"Next door is another room for treating people. The consequences are being clarified," Terekhov wrote.

He clarified that six victims are currently known.

Later, the mayor of the city reported one death due to the Russian attack.