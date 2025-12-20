Russians massively attacked Izyum with KABs: there are dead – photos

Russians massively attacked Izyum with KABs: there are dead – photosupdated
On Saturday, December 20, Russians attacked the town of Izyum in Kharkiv region, causing casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov.
At 17:41, the head of the LSA announced a strike on the city. Initially, one person was reported dead and one injured.
Syniehubov added that a private house and a multi-storey building were damaged as a result of the shelling.
Subsequently, he clarified the Ministry of Health reported that the death toll had risen to two. In addition, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction.
The occupiers used four guided aerial bombs.
The National Police subsequently said reported that the shelling killed a 47-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife, who was a police officer.
The territory of a non-operating industrial enterprise, a café building, the city Palace of Culture, an apartment building and cars were also damaged. A private house was completely destroyed.
UPDATED AT 20:10. Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified the Russian Federation reported that the occupants attacked the town around 15:50. Nine aircraft munitions were used.
The prosecutor's office confirmed the deaths of two people. In addition, two women suffered an acute stress reaction.
- The region is regularly under enemy attack. On the night of December 19, the Russians inflicted a massive blow on one of Smart Energy's gas production facilities in Kharkiv region.
