Russians massively attacked Izyum with KABs: there are dead – photos

Russian air strikes on Kharkiv region kill a couple, the woman was a police officer

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: National Police)

On Saturday, December 20, Russians attacked the town of Izyum in Kharkiv region, causing casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov.

At 17:41, the head of the LSA announced a strike on the city. Initially, one person was reported dead and one injured.

Syniehubov added that a private house and a multi-storey building were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Subsequently, he clarified the Ministry of Health reported that the death toll had risen to two. In addition, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The occupiers used four guided aerial bombs.

The National Police subsequently said reported that the shelling killed a 47-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife, who was a police officer.

The territory of a non-operating industrial enterprise, a café building, the city Palace of Culture, an apartment building and cars were also damaged. A private house was completely destroyed.

UPDATED AT 20:10. Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified the Russian Federation reported that the occupants attacked the town around 15:50. Nine aircraft munitions were used.

The prosecutor's office confirmed the deaths of two people. In addition, two women suffered an acute stress reaction.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office