Vadym Solymchuk (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The head of the eponymous tactical group (TG), general Vadym Solimchuk, was in charge of the operation of Ukrainian defenders in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. He is a deputy major general and head of the Joint Forces Command (JFO) Mykhailo Drapatyi. About this for LIGA.net's text said five interlocutors at the General Staff, the National Guard Command, and the headquarters of the Kupiansk TG.

According to them, Drapatyi was not directly involved in this operation. Instead, his deputy Solimchuk was responsible for it. The two interlocutors of LIGA.net confirmed that the two military leaders have long had effective cooperation.

"Solimchuk is the officer to whom Drapatyi passed on the situation in the areas where stabilization was achieved under his command. First in the Kherson and then in the Kharkiv regions in 2024," the text says LIGA.net.

In the photo from the General Staff about the work of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in the Kupiansk direction, it is also clear that it is not Drapatyi, but his deputy who is present there.

Three interlocutors of LIGA.net in the General Staff and the Kupiansk Tactical Group described Solimchuk as a very professional officer and leader who tries to be as close to people as possible: in particular, many were impressed by the fact that in Kupiansk the general always tried to eat with his subordinates.

Also on December 12, it was Solimchuk who reported the president and supreme commander-in-chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the operation to search for and destroy the remnants of the Russians in Kupiansk and the subsequent defense of the city.

The five interlocutors mentioned above LIGA.net noted that the areas of responsibility during the Kupiansk operation were divided as follows:

→ Solimchuk, who heads the Kupiansk tactical group, was responsible for what was happening in the city;

→ for the situation on the northern outskirts of the city – Colonel Ihor Obolensky, commander of the National Guard corps "Charter".

Different interlocutors of LIGA.net also indicated that the operation plan was implemented in the form approved by Syrskyi.