Russians report drone attack on oil depot in Tambov Oblast

No photos or videos released; the governor claims no casualties

Fire at an oil depot in the Russian Federation (Illustrative photo)

On the morning of June 28, a drone attacked an oil depot in Russia's Tambov Oblast, causing a fire, according to local governor Maxim Yegorov.

"Today at 4:35 AM, a UAV impact was recorded at an oil depot in the Michurinsk municipal district of the Tambov Oblast," he wrote.

According to Yegorov, a fire broke out after the attack, which has allegedly been contained. He added that there were no casualties or injuries.

Russians have not published any photos or videos of the incident.

