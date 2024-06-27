On June 27, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv for the first time with an FAB-500 airborne bomb equipped with a universal glide and correction module (UMPK), reported Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

The occupiers attacked the city around 4 p.m., reportedly launching the attack from the village of Maysky in the Belgorod Oblast of Russia.

The distance from Maysky to Kharkiv is about 50 km.

The attack damaged three private houses, a university building, and a facility of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to the prosecutor's office.

One bomb hit the wall of a private residential house but did not detonate. Specialists from the State Emergency Service removed the explosive device and are extracting the unexploded ordnance from the yard, the agency reported.

A 10-year-old boy was in the house at the time of the impact but was unharmed, law enforcement officials said.

Experts confirmed that this was the first strike on Kharkiv using an FAB-500 bomb with a UMPK.

These bombs have a total weight of 500 kg with a high-explosive warhead. According to various sources, the warhead of the bomb weighs 200-300 kg. The universal module increases the bomb's range by dozens of kilometers.

In 2022, the occupiers had previously struck Kharkiv with FAB-500 bombs, but without the universal module.

Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the scene, and a war crime case has been initiated. The maximum penalty is up to 12 years in prison.

