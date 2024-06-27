Kalibrs, Kinzhal, drones: what Russia attacked with on the night of June 27 and what was shot down

The enemy used six different types of missiles and 23 attack drones

On the night of June 27, Russia launched a missile and aviation strike on Ukraine, using aeroballistic, guided, and cruise missiles, as well as Shahed-type drones, according to the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk.

As a result of the air defense battle, 28 aerial targets were shot down:

→ four Kalibr cruise missiles;→ one Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile;→ 23 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

According to Oleshchuk, the enemy used a total of six different types of missiles and 23 attack drones:

→ one Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;→ four Kalibr cruise missiles;→ one Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile;→ 23 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

On the night of June 27, air raid alarms were declared in several regions of Ukraine as Russia attacked with drones and then launched cruise missiles. Explosions were heard in several regions.

