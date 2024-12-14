Russians report oil depot strike in Oryol – video

According to Oryol-based Telegram channels, explosions were heard in the city and region starting at 00:40 a.m. local time

Aftermath of the reported oil depot strike in Oryol (Video screenshot)

Russian military propaganda claimed a drone attack targeted the city of Oryol, with local sources sharing videos of a drone strike on an oil depot.

Telegram channels from Oryol reported explosions in the city and surrounding region from 00:40 a.m. local time onward.

While propagandists claimed that Russian air defenses allegedly intercepted all drones, a video circulating online clearly shows an oil depot. The footage captures the sound of a UAV heading toward the energy facility, followed by an explosion seconds later.

Earlier on December 13, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, firing over 200 drones and more than 90 missiles.