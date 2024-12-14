Russians report oil depot strike in Oryol – video
Russian military propaganda claimed a drone attack targeted the city of Oryol, with local sources sharing videos of a drone strike on an oil depot.
Telegram channels from Oryol reported explosions in the city and surrounding region from 00:40 a.m. local time onward.
While propagandists claimed that Russian air defenses allegedly intercepted all drones, a video circulating online clearly shows an oil depot. The footage captures the sound of a UAV heading toward the energy facility, followed by an explosion seconds later.
Earlier on December 13, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, firing over 200 drones and more than 90 missiles.