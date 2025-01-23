Russians set fire to industrial collector with soldiers' bodies near Chasiv Yar – video

Up to 100 Russian soldiers killed in an airstrike may have been inside the collector

Russian invaders (Photo sourced from occupier media)

Recently, near the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, occupiers set fire to a collector, likely to conceal evidence of personnel losses, according to the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Group.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Russian forces exploited thick fog and limited visibility to covertly move through pipelines to a collector near the village of Kalynivka, close to Chasiv Yar.

Between January 4 and 8, movement of over 100 occupiers was recorded. Intelligence suggests they had stationed themselves in the pipeline network to prepare for future assault operations toward Chasiv Yar.

However, on January 9, an airstrike targeted the Russian concentration. The attack reportedly resulted in up to 100 occupiers killed. For two days following the strike, no movement was observed near the pipelines or collector.

On January 21, the occupiers ignited the collector, likely to hide traces of the mass casualties and avoid evacuating the dead. Smoke and fire were observed for five hours.

The occupiers probably set fire to a collector with a hundred of their dead near Chasovye Yar in order not to collect the bodies and hide such large losses as a result of the Defense Forces' strike. Video provided by the Luhansk OTU UP pic.twitter.com/6V8Q34npku — Ukrainian Truth ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 23, 2025