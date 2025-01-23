Russia destroys energy facility in Zaporizhzhia using Shahed drones first, later missiles

Regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported that many customers were left without electricity, including critical infrastructure facilities

The consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia (Photo: National Police)

On Wednesday evening and overnight, Russia launched a sequence of drone and missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, targeting the same energy facility. Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, detailed the night assault during a telethon broadcast.

The Russian assault began at 9:50 PM with Shahed drones, six of which damaged an energy facility and another hit an industrial site. The governor later confirmed the energy site was "destroyed."

As a result, 21,000 customers, including critical infrastructure like boilers, hospitals, administrative buildings, and social service locations, lost electricity, and 17,000 customers were left without heating.

Approximately four hours after rescue operations began, Russia launched four missiles at the city, with the type still being identified.

Fedorov noted that the missiles hit their targets in Zaporizhzhia just three and a half minutes after the air raid siren sounded.

The missiles targeted the same facility previously struck by drones, injuring State Emergency Service workers responding to the drone attack.

“Unfortunately, the enemy also hit many residential buildings. One of them was almost destroyed,” he said.

The attack resulted in 24 wounded, including a two-month-old baby, and one fatality.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine almost nightly with drones, using both strike drones and decoys to disperse Ukrainian air defenses.

Overnight on Monday, Russian forces launched 99 strike drones and decoys across Ukraine.