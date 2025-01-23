Russia strikes Zaporizhia with ballistic missiles: one dead, 25 injured, including a baby

Explosions occurred in the morning in Zaporizhzhia. Some people were critically injured

Photo: Fedorov's Telegram channel

Overnight, a Russian missile strike hit a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

At 3:58 a.m., Fedorov warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes, and by 4:11 a.m., confirmed multiple attacks on the city, with at least four explosions reported.

Rescuers received reports of people trapped under rubble. Among the injured were four employees of the State Emergency Service.

Initially, ten people were reported injured, later increasing to 16, including a two-month-old baby who was taken to the hospital. Five victims are in serious condition, while five others, including two emergency service workers, are in moderate condition.

By morning, it was confirmed that the missile attack claimed one life, a 47-year-old man. The State Emergency Service updated the number of injured to 25 as of 8:50 AM.

Governor Fedorov reported that one high-rise building was destroyed and 30 others damaged. Additionally, private homes and non-residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi and Oleksandrivskyi districts were affected.

On Wednesday evening, before the missile strikes, Zaporizhzhia was attacked with Shahed drones. Preliminary reports indicated five strikes on the city, resulting in fires.