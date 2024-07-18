Russians spread fake news about South Ukraine Nuclear Plant accident

Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including South Ukraine NPP, are operating normally without technical issues, Energoatom reports

South Ukraine NPP (Photo: Energoatom)

Russians have launched a fake news story about an alleged accident at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant. Currently, all nuclear power plants are operating in normal mode, according to the state Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI.

Russian Telegram channels are spreading false information about an alleged power transformer accident at the South Ukraine NPP, supposedly causing the shutdown of nuclear power units, SPRAVDI wrote.

The Center noted that Russia's information-psychological special operation suggests possible issues with American Westinghouse nuclear fuel at Ukrainian NPPs, but this is not true.

Photo: Spravdi

The agency, citing Energoatom, reports:

→ Ukrainian NPPs, including South Ukraine NPP, are operating without technical violations and in normal mode;

→ Personnel at the stations ensure reliable operation of the facilities;

→ The radiation situation at the South Ukraine NPP is within normal limits.

They also note that American Westinghouse fuel is successfully used at nuclear power plants and has proven to be "excellent" in all parameters.

