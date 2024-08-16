Russians spread video of allegedly beheaded Ukraine's soldier, ombudsman responds

Dmytro Lubinets said that Russians use such videos to intimidate and demoralize Ukrainians

Dmytro Lubinets (Photo by the Office of the Ombudsman)

On August 16, Russian occupiers began spreading a video on social media showing a severed head allegedly belonging to a Ukrainian soldier. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported that he has addressed international organizations regarding this matter.

The ombudsman wrote that he has appealed to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding another act of violation of international humanitarian law by the Russian side.

Russians use such videos to intimidate and demoralize Ukrainians, he said.

"However, this only strengthens our determination to bring everyone who commits such inhuman atrocities to inevitable accountability," Lubinets emphasized.

Analysts from the Deep State project reported that occupiers from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces allegedly executed the Ukrainian soldier. They claim the crime scene is the Kolotilovka checkpoint.

