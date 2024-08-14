Ukraine's ombudsman: Russia initiates prisoner exchange talks with Ukraine

"Yes, there was an initiative from the Russian counterpart regarding this issue," said Dmytro Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets (Photo from Facebook)

Russia has begun discussions with Ukraine about prisoner exchanges in light of the ongoing Ukrainian military operation in the Kursk Oblast, as reported by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, during a national telethon following his conversation with Russian counterpart Tatiana Moskalkova.

"Regarding communication with the Russian side, I can speak for myself. Yes, there was an initiative from the Russian counterpart regarding this issue," he said.

Lubinets stressed that he could not disclose details of the conversation with Moskalkova, but recalled, "You have seen videos of Russian soldiers surrendering.

He said that despite statements from Russian propagandists about allegedly stopping exchanges, communication between the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the aggressor country is ongoing.

"I also inform the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN that the rights of Russian prisoners are protected. And at any time, Ukraine is ready to continue exchange processes based on the Geneva Convention," Lubinets concluded.

