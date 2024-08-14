Zelenskyy: We are reaching our strategic goal in Kursk region

President said that Ukraine's advance in the Kursk region is reaching a strategic goal and replenishing the prisoner "exchange fund"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening video address that Ukraine is achieving its strategic goal by advancing in the Kursk Oblast.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"Our advance in the Kursk region is going well today – we are reaching our strategic goal. The "exchange fund" for our state has also been significantly replenished," he stated.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs, and the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights to discuss support for Ukrainian military actions in the Kursk Oblast.

"It is important that Ukraine fights by the rules, and the humanitarian needs that exist in this area must be met," he said.

Read also: Zelenskyy holds meeting on Kursk Oblast, discusses military commandant's offices