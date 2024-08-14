Zelenskyy holds meeting on Kursk Oblast, discusses military commandant's offices

The President emphasized that the Defense Forces comply with the requirements of international conventions and humanitarian law

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

On Wednesday, August 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the Kursk Oblast where several key issues were discussed.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"Meeting on the situation in the Kursk region. We discussed key issues: security, humanitarian aid, and, if necessary, the establishment of military commandant’s offices," he wrote.

The President wrote that Ukraine is defending itself and the lives of its people in border communities and is taking active steps on Russian territory.

He stressed that the Defense Forces "strictly adhere to the requirements of international conventions and humanitarian law."

Since the beginning of August 14, over 100 Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner in the Kursk Oblast, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported during his morning briefing to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Screenshot: Deepstate

Read also: Hundreds of Russian troops surrender in Kursk Oblast, says Zelenskyy