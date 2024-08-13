Hundreds of Russian troops surrender in Kursk Oblast, says Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President)

Hundreds of Russian servicemen surrendered during the operation of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

He mentioned that on August 13, he received several reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, which included updates on the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

"I thank all our guys who are replenishing the exchange fund – this is very important for our state. Hundreds of Russian servicemen have already surrendered, and all of them will receive humane treatment – they did not experience such treatment even in their own Russian army," Zelenskyy said.

Syrskyi reported that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk Oblast. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces advanced from one to three kilometers in certain directions, taking control of 40 square kilometers of territory.

