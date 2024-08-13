Syrskyi: Ukraine controls 74 settlements in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces advanced one to three kilometers in a day on certain fronts

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo from Telegram account of Syrskyi)

Ukrainian forces now control 74 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast, as was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a briefing.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation. In the past day, Ukrainian forces advanced one to three kilometers on certain fronts, taking control of 40 square kilometers of territory.

"As of today, 74 settlements [in Kursk Oblast] are under our control," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked Syrskyi for replenishing the exchange fund during the operation in Kursk Oblast. The head of state expressed hope that the captives would be exchanged for Ukrainian military personnel.

